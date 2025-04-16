Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Purchases 28,550 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,550 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Cboe Global Markets worth $29,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 32.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 535,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,662,000 after purchasing an additional 116,852 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 6.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 5.3% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth $14,430,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBOE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $233.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. William Blair assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $227.00 price target (down from $260.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Allen Wilkinson sold 228 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.12, for a total value of $48,135.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,357.76. This trade represents a 47.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Inzirillo sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.67, for a total transaction of $41,934.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,872.31. The trade was a 9.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,529. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $217.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $213.07. The firm has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.13 and a 52 week high of $234.37.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 34.90%.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.