Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 40,469 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 332,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 40,469 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $48,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.50.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,192.50. This represents a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $134.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.69. The firm has a market cap of $236.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 70.37%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

