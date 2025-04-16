CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERO) Short Interest Down 59.4% in March

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 342,200 shares, a drop of 59.4% from the March 15th total of 843,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 841,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 14.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CERo Therapeutics Trading Down 2.6 %

CERO traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.57. 231,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,247. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average is $6.41. CERo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $184.00.

Institutional Trading of CERo Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARCH Venture Management LLC increased its holdings in CERo Therapeutics by 550.4% during the 4th quarter. ARCH Venture Management LLC now owns 9,393,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 7,949,265 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of CERo Therapeutics by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,585,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CERo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.64% of the company’s stock.

About CERo Therapeutics

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, an immunotherapy company, focuses on advancing the development of engineered T cell therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program in hematologic malignancies targets an Eat Me signal upregulated on B cell and myeloid tumors. The company is based in South San Francisco, California.

