CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Given New $79.00 Price Target at UBS Group

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $90.00 to $79.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CF Industries in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of CF Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.47.

NYSE:CF traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.75. The stock had a trading volume of 445,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,682. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.35 and a 200 day moving average of $84.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.84. CF Industries has a one year low of $67.34 and a one year high of $98.25.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $131,350,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,804,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,299,000 after buying an additional 637,784 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,830,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $753,429,000 after acquiring an additional 543,876 shares in the last quarter. Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne Allianz Polska S.A. purchased a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,247,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 459.4% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 435,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,583,000 after purchasing an additional 357,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

