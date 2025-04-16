Charter Oak Advisors LP Acquires New Stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Charter Oak Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 323,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,703,000. Valvoline makes up 6.7% of Charter Oak Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Charter Oak Advisors LP owned approximately 0.25% of Valvoline as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 1,004.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Valvoline by 466.7% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VVV stock opened at $34.02 on Wednesday. Valvoline Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.02 and a twelve month high of $48.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.88.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Valvoline had a return on equity of 143.64% and a net margin of 16.34%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $224,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,560.05. This trade represents a 28.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VVV shares. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Valvoline in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. TD Securities assumed coverage on Valvoline in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Valvoline from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

