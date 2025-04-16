Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Given New $9.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $9.50 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.83% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th.
Chatham Lodging Trust Trading Up 1.6 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chatham Lodging Trust
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLDT. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 565.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.
About Chatham Lodging Trust
Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.
