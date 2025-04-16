Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $134.93 and last traded at $134.93, with a volume of 89966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CPK. StockNews.com raised Chesapeake Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Chesapeake Utilities to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.67.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.41.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.84 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 14.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Utilities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.58%.

Institutional Trading of Chesapeake Utilities

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPK. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 587.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2,018.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 50.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Utilities

(Get Free Report)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.