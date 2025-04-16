Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $169.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $160.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Get Chevron alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CVX

Chevron Trading Down 0.6 %

CVX opened at $134.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. Chevron has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $168.96. The company has a market cap of $236.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.69.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,192.50. The trade was a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chevron

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 5.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $3,309,000. Finally, Wealthquest Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 5,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

(Get Free Report

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.