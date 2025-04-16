Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 99.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,453 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,192.50. This represents a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $160.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Chevron

Chevron Stock Down 0.6 %

Chevron stock opened at $134.55 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.