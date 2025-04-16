CIBC Lowers WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Price Target to C$5.00

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by CIBC from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Ventum Financial decreased their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$7.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.08.

TSE WELL traded down C$0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$3.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,660,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,318. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.79. WELL Health Technologies has a 1 year low of C$3.46 and a 1 year high of C$7.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$974.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.20.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner-focused digital healthcare company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides omni-channel patient services and solutions to specific markets, such as provider staffing, anesthesia, gastrointestinal health, women's health, primary care, and mental healthcare.

