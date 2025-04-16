CIBC Lowers WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Price Target to C$5.00

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by CIBC from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Ventum Financial decreased their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$7.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.08.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on WELL Health Technologies
WELL Health Technologies Price Performance
WELL Health Technologies Company Profile
WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner-focused digital healthcare company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides omni-channel patient services and solutions to specific markets, such as provider staffing, anesthesia, gastrointestinal health, women's health, primary care, and mental healthcare.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than WELL Health Technologies
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.