Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Shares Up 9.1% – Here’s Why

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CVE:CMC – Get Free Report) shares were up 9.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 136,083 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 66,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Cielo Waste Solutions Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.99, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 9.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.11.

About Cielo Waste Solutions

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. operates as a waste-to-fuel environmental technology company in Canada. It converts and transforms waste feedstocks, including organic material and wood derivative waste into fuel, such as diesel, naphtha, and kerosene. The company was formerly known as Cielo Gold Corp. and changed its name to Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.

