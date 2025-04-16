Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Trading 9.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CVE:CMC – Get Free Report) were up 9.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 135,959 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 66,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Cielo Waste Solutions Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$6.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.99, a quick ratio of 9.95 and a current ratio of 0.06.
About Cielo Waste Solutions
Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. operates as a waste-to-fuel environmental technology company in Canada. It converts and transforms waste feedstocks, including organic material and wood derivative waste into fuel, such as diesel, naphtha, and kerosene. The company was formerly known as Cielo Gold Corp. and changed its name to Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cielo Waste Solutions
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Gold Rally Continues: These 3 Mining Stocks Are Likely to Benefit
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- XPO Buying $50 Million of Its Own Stock: Here’s Why
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Tesla Stock Eyes Breakout With Earnings on Deck
Receive News & Ratings for Cielo Waste Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cielo Waste Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.