CIMB Group Holdings Berhad (OTCMKTS:CIMDF) Short Interest Up 6,200.0% in March

CIMB Group Holdings Berhad (OTCMKTS:CIMDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 6,200.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

CIMB Group Holdings Berhad Stock Performance

Shares of CIMDF opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. CIMB Group Holdings Berhad has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.54.

CIMB Group Holdings Berhad Company Profile

CIMB Group Holdings Berhad provides various banking products and services in Malaysia and internationally. The Consumer Banking segment offers conventional and Islamic financial products and services, such as residential and non-residential property loans, secured personal loans, motor vehicle financing, credit cards, unsecured personal financing, wealth management, bancassurance, remittance and foreign exchange, deposits, and internet banking services to individual customers.

