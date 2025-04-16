CIMB Group Holdings Berhad (OTCMKTS:CIMDF) Short Interest Up 6,200.0% in March

CIMB Group Holdings Berhad (OTCMKTS:CIMDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 6,200.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
CIMB Group Holdings Berhad Stock Performance
Shares of CIMDF opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. CIMB Group Holdings Berhad has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.54.
CIMB Group Holdings Berhad Company Profile
