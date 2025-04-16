Citigroup Issues Positive Forecast for Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) Stock Price

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

BG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bunge Global from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.60.

Bunge Global Stock Performance

Shares of Bunge Global stock opened at $76.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.59. Bunge Global has a 12 month low of $67.40 and a 12 month high of $114.92.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.17). Bunge Global had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 2.14%. On average, research analysts predict that Bunge Global will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bunge Global

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Bunge Global by 163.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 130.8% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

