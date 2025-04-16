Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Declares $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%.

Citizens Financial Group has raised its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years. Citizens Financial Group has a payout ratio of 33.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Citizens Financial Group to earn $4.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.7%.

NYSE:CFG opened at $36.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $49.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.71.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CFG. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

