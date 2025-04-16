Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,003 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Citizens Financial Group worth $9,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 22,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 7,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG opened at $36.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.71. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $49.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.81.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 12.21%. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

CFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

