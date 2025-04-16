Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) to Issue Dividend of $0.07

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This is a 7.8% increase from Clough Global Equity Fund’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Clough Global Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 21.0% per year over the last three years.

Get Clough Global Equity Fund alerts:

Clough Global Equity Fund Price Performance

GLQ traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.99. 7,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,780. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.57. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $5.33 and a 1 year high of $7.30.

About Clough Global Equity Fund

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.