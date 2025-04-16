CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $57.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.05 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 14.97%.

CNB Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ CCNE opened at $20.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.86. CNB Financial has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $29.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.53.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

CNB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCNE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CNB Financial in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.50 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of CNB Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

View Our Latest Report on CNB Financial

CNB Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.