CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $57.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.05 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 14.97%.
CNB Financial Stock Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ CCNE opened at $20.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.86. CNB Financial has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $29.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.53.
CNB Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.
CNB Financial Company Profile
CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.
