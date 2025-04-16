Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) Director Sells $126,512.00 in Stock

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) Director Gregory A. Tisdel sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total value of $126,512.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,454.42. This represents a 10.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCB traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.42. 107,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,440. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.00. Coastal Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $37.30 and a twelve month high of $102.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). Coastal Financial had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 14.98%. On average, research analysts forecast that Coastal Financial Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CCB. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Coastal Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Coastal Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Coastal Financial from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 50,271.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 1,067.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 456,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,794,000 after purchasing an additional 417,767 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Coastal Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Coastal Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

