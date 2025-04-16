Coates International (OTCMKTS:COTE) & Power Solutions International (NASDAQ:PSIX) Head-To-Head Survey

Coates International (OTCMKTS:COTE – Get Free Report) and Power Solutions International (NASDAQ:PSIX – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Coates International and Power Solutions International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coates International 0 0 0 0 0.00 Power Solutions International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Given Coates International’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Coates International is more favorable than Power Solutions International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

22.3% of Power Solutions International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Power Solutions International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Coates International and Power Solutions International”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coates International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Power Solutions International $475.97 million 1.19 $26.31 million $3.01 8.18

Power Solutions International has higher revenue and earnings than Coates International.

Profitability

This table compares Coates International and Power Solutions International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coates International N/A N/A N/A Power Solutions International 12.46% 293.35% 15.94%

Summary

Power Solutions International beats Coates International on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coates International

Coates International, Ltd. develops and sells Coates Spherical Rotary Valve (CSRV) system technology for use in various piston-driven internal combustion engines in the United States and internationally. The company's CSRV system technology replaces the intake and exhausts conventional poppet valves used in various piston-driven stationary, automotive, motorcycle, and marine engines. Its CSRV system technology is used in various applications, including engines for electric power generators for home use, industrial complexes, and grid installations; and engines to power motorcycles, automobiles, light and heavy trucks, machinery, railroads, marine engines, military equipment, light aircraft, helicopters, lawn mowers, snowmobiles and jet skis, etc. Coates International, Ltd. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Wall Township, New Jersey.

About Power Solutions International

Power Solutions International, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of power systems and electrical power generation equipment. The firm provides integrated turnkey solutions to global original equipment manufacturers and end-user customers within the energy, industrial, and transportation end markets. The company was founded by Gary S. Winemaster, Kenneth J. Winemaster, and William Winemaster in February 1985 and is headquartered in Wood Dale, IL.

