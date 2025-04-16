Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.11 and last traded at $47.84, with a volume of 2015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.99.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Coca-Cola HBC to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CCHGY
Coca-Cola HBC Trading Up 1.0 %
About Coca-Cola HBC
Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola HBC
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.