Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.11 and last traded at $47.84, with a volume of 2015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.99.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Coca-Cola HBC to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.

