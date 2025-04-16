Cohen & Steers Inc. Acquires 218 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 45.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peninsula Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,671,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stamos Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $973.00 to $928.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $892.00 to $888.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $950.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,012.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total value of $818,240.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,778,521.60. The trade was a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY stock opened at $756.55 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $677.09 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.34 billion, a PE ratio of 64.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $832.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $821.54.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

