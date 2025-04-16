Cohen & Steers Inc. Boosts Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,856 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 753.8% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 333 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 12,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,119,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,110. The trade was a 23.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup upgraded Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.14.

Medtronic Stock Down 2.3 %

MDT opened at $82.26 on Wednesday. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.96 and a 1 year high of $96.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $105.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

