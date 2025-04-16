Cohen & Steers Inc. Grows Position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 478.3% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000.

COPX opened at $36.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.23. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $30.77 and a 12-month high of $52.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.06.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

