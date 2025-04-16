Cohen & Steers Inc. Increases Stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

In related news, EVP Harrison James Little purchased 5,000 shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.04 per share, with a total value of $65,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,200. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President James C. Baker acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 700,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,831,831.40. This represents a 2.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 99,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,180,247.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

KYN opened at $11.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.51. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.29 and a 52 week high of $13.69.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

