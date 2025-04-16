Cohen & Steers Inc. Purchases 178 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,348,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $464,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,948,000 after acquiring an additional 11,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $232.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.39. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.00 and a 1-year high of $308.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $266.68 and its 200 day moving average is $276.11.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.38%. Research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.26%.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 293 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.68, for a total transaction of $75,500.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,260.96. The trade was a 13.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.03, for a total value of $248,810.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at $300,219.71. The trade was a 45.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,750 shares of company stock worth $1,075,923 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROK has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $257.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. BNP Paribas raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.11.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

