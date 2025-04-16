Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock Holdings Lifted by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 490.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344,845 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $37,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 973,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,494,000 after buying an additional 114,855 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,315,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,066,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $803,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.7 %

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $94.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $85.32 and a 1-year high of $109.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 477.77% and a net margin of 14.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.09%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CL shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.67.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

