Comparing ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (ZK) & Its Competitors

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) is one of 77 public companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare ZEEKR Intelligent Technology to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.8% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get ZEEKR Intelligent Technology alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ZEEKR Intelligent Technology and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ZEEKR Intelligent Technology $75.91 billion -$1.18 billion -4.88 ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Competitors $1,735.23 billion $2.56 billion 12.22

Analyst Ratings

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than ZEEKR Intelligent Technology. ZEEKR Intelligent Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ZEEKR Intelligent Technology and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZEEKR Intelligent Technology 0 0 6 0 3.00 ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Competitors 1079 2730 3596 168 2.38

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology currently has a consensus price target of $32.02, indicating a potential upside of 67.49%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 25.77%. Given ZEEKR Intelligent Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ZEEKR Intelligent Technology is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares ZEEKR Intelligent Technology and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZEEKR Intelligent Technology N/A N/A N/A ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Competitors -1,814.15% -90.25% -14.39%

About ZEEKR Intelligent Technology

(Get Free Report)

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, production, commercialization, and sale of the electric vehicles and batteries. It offers battery electric passenger vehicles (BEVs) and SUVs. The company also produces and sells electric powertrain and battery packs for electric vehicles, such as motors and electric control systems; and provides automotive related research and development services. It operates in China, Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Ningbo, China. ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited operates as a subsidiary of Geely Automobile Holdings Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZEEKR Intelligent Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.