Comptoir Group (LON:COM) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Comptoir Group PLC (LON:COM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.64 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.70 ($0.04), with a volume of 189 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.85 ($0.04).

Comptoir Group Trading Down 5.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.63, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.75.

About Comptoir Group

Comptoir Group PLC owns and operates restaurants under the Comptoir Libanais and Shawa brand names in the United Kingdom. It offers Lebanese and Eastern Mediterranean cuisine dining. It operates restaurants that includes franchises. The company was formerly known as Levant Restaurants Group Limited and changed its name to Comptoir Group PLC in June 2016.

