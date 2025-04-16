Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported GBX 5.49 ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Concurrent Technologies had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 13.89%.

Concurrent Technologies Stock Performance

CNC opened at GBX 158.76 ($2.10) on Wednesday. Concurrent Technologies has a 1-year low of GBX 86.60 ($1.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 199.78 ($2.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of £137.16 million, a P/E ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 169.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 149.42.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brent Salgat sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 166 ($2.20), for a total transaction of £16,600 ($21,969.30). Company insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Concurrent Technologies Company Profile

Concurrent Technologies Plc develops and manufactures high-end embedded computer products for use in a wide range of high-performance, long-life cycle applications within the telecommunications, defence, security, telemetry, scientific and aerospace markets, including applications within extremely harsh environments.

See Also

