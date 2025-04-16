Connectm Technology Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTM) Short Interest Update

Connectm Technology Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 263,800 shares, a drop of 58.1% from the March 15th total of 629,400 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Connectm Technology Solutions Price Performance
CNTM opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. Connectm Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $2.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.91.
Connectm Technology Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 13th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 68,301.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Connectm Technology Solutions Company Profile
Connectm Technology Solutions, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the electrification economy by integrating electrified energy assets with an AI-driven technology solutions platform. It provides solutions for residential and light commercial buildings, and all-electric original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), with a proprietary digital platform to accelerate the transition to solar and all-electric heating, cooling, and transportation to reduce dependence on fossil fuels, overall energy costs, and carbon footprint.
