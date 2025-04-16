Connectm Technology Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTM) Short Interest Update

Connectm Technology Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTMGet Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 263,800 shares, a drop of 58.1% from the March 15th total of 629,400 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CNTM opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. Connectm Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $2.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.91.

Connectm Technology Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 13th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 68,301.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTM. Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in Connectm Technology Solutions by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 98,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 27,880 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Connectm Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $609,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Connectm Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Connectm Technology Solutions, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the electrification economy by integrating electrified energy assets with an AI-driven technology solutions platform. It provides solutions for residential and light commercial buildings, and all-electric original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), with a proprietary digital platform to accelerate the transition to solar and all-electric heating, cooling, and transportation to reduce dependence on fossil fuels, overall energy costs, and carbon footprint.

