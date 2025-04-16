Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 697.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,060 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $6,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,455,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,788,319,000 after purchasing an additional 488,752 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,984,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $799,684,000 after buying an additional 130,234 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,824,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,721,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $332,090,000 after acquiring an additional 812,885 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,225,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,625,000 after acquiring an additional 77,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED opened at $111.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.28 and a 1-year high of $114.87. The stock has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.05.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.89%.

Several brokerages have commented on ED. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.80.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

