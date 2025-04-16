Contrasting Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:SPAI) & Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH)

Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:SPAI – Get Free Report) and Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock and Zimmer Biomet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock N/A N/A N/A Zimmer Biomet 11.77% 12.99% 7.58%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.9% of Zimmer Biomet shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Zimmer Biomet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock $2.17 million 14.83 N/A N/A N/A Zimmer Biomet $7.68 billion 2.52 $903.70 million $4.45 21.85

This table compares Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock and Zimmer Biomet”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Zimmer Biomet has higher revenue and earnings than Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock and Zimmer Biomet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock 0 0 0 0 0.00 Zimmer Biomet 2 11 9 0 2.32

Zimmer Biomet has a consensus price target of $124.15, indicating a potential upside of 27.69%. Given Zimmer Biomet’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zimmer Biomet is more favorable than Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock.

Summary

Zimmer Biomet beats Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock

(Get Free Report)

Safe Pro Group, Inc. engages in the provision and acquisition of security and protection products. Its products include Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) software technology and photogrammetry analysis tools, bullet and blast resistant personal protection equipment, and aerial managed services and mission-critical uncrewed solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Safe-PRO USA, Airborne Response, and Safe Pro AI. The company was founded by Daniyel Erdberg on December 15, 2021 and is headquartered in Aventura, FL.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest. It also offers robotic, surgical, and bone cement products. The company's products and solutions are used to treat patients suffering from disorders of, or injuries to, bones, joints, or supporting soft tissues. It serves orthopedic surgeons, neurosurgeons, hospitals, stocking distributors, healthcare dealers, and other specialists, as well as agents, healthcare purchasing organizations, or buying groups. The company was formerly known as Zimmer Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. in June 2015. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.