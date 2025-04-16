Control Empresarial De Capital Purchases 268,105 Shares of ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK) Stock

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 268,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.73 per share, with a total value of $195,716.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,862,330 shares in the company, valued at $53,189,500.90. The trade was a 0.37 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 10th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 1,032,218 shares of ProKidney stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.61 per share, with a total value of $629,652.98.

ProKidney Trading Up 12.7 %

Shares of PROK traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.80. 2,259,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,304. ProKidney Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $4.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.52. The company has a market cap of $234.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProKidney

ProKidney ( NASDAQ:PROK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that ProKidney Corp. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProKidney by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 844,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 275,630 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProKidney by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ProKidney by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 266,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 39,216 shares during the period. Bleichroeder LP lifted its position in shares of ProKidney by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ProKidney by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 539,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 16,538 shares during the period. 51.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ProKidney

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for REACT in patients with congenital anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

