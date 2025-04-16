Corcel (LON:CRCL) Trading 17.8% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Corcel Plc (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report) were up 17.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.17 ($0.00). Approximately 61,031,398 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 29,539,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.15 ($0.00).

Corcel Trading Up 17.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1,983.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.17.

Corcel (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported GBX (0.05) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Corcel Company Profile

Corcel PLC is an upstream oil and gas development company with residual interests in battery metals. Its diversified portfolio includes projects in the onshore Kwanza Basin in Angola, legacy battery metal interests such as rare earth element appraisal in Western Australia, and an option to acquire gas production onshore Brazil.

