Corcel (LON:CRCL) Trading 17.8% Higher – Time to Buy?

Corcel Plc (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 17.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.17 ($0.00). 61,031,398 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 29,539,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.15 ($0.00).

Corcel Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £6.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,983.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.17.

Get Corcel alerts:

Corcel (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported GBX (0.05) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter.

About Corcel

Corcel PLC is an upstream oil and gas development company with residual interests in battery metals. Its diversified portfolio includes projects in the onshore Kwanza Basin in Angola, legacy battery metal interests such as rare earth element appraisal in Western Australia, and an option to acquire gas production onshore Brazil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.