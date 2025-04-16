Corcel (LON:CRCL) Trading Up 9.6% – Time to Buy?

Corcel Plc (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 9.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.16 ($0.00). Approximately 21,391,613 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 29,011,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.15 ($0.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.60, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.17. The company has a market cap of £6.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1,845.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Corcel (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported GBX (0.05) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter.

Corcel PLC is an upstream oil and gas development company with residual interests in battery metals. Its diversified portfolio includes projects in the onshore Kwanza Basin in Angola, legacy battery metal interests such as rare earth element appraisal in Western Australia, and an option to acquire gas production onshore Brazil.

