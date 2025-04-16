Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Down 5.3% – Here’s What Happened

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $65.92 and last traded at $65.92. 456,637 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,121,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.59.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $76.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.25.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.29 and a beta of 0.15.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $181.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.12 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 24.54%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Sean Maduck sold 18,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $1,110,809.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,196,399.18. This represents a 17.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 421 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $25,504.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,765.22. This trade represents a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,124 shares of company stock worth $15,117,614 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

