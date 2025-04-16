Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its holdings in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,221 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $4,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Core & Main by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,666,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,855,000 after purchasing an additional 122,240 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,430,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,661,000 after buying an additional 1,416,907 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $774,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Core & Main by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,219,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,580,000 after acquiring an additional 221,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Core & Main by 4,757.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,138,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Core & Main

In related news, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 41,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $2,118,292.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at $207,977.60. The trade was a 91.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 25,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $1,362,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 16,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,224.80. This trade represents a 60.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,152. 3.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Core & Main Stock Performance

Shares of CNM opened at $49.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.14. Core & Main, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.22 and a 1 year high of $62.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.55 and a 200-day moving average of $49.31. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.05.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Core & Main had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Core & Main’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Core & Main from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Core & Main presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.55.

Core & Main Profile

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

