Covestor Ltd Has $32,000 Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Covestor Ltd decreased its position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 48.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Herc were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 878.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Herc by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Herc by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Herc by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Herc by 564.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Herc from $234.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Herc from $225.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Herc from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Herc presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.20.

Herc Stock Performance

Shares of Herc stock opened at $117.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Herc Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.39 and a twelve month high of $246.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.11 and its 200 day moving average is $181.17.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $934.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.84 million. Herc had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 26.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

Herc Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Herc’s payout ratio is 37.79%.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

