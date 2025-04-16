Covestor Ltd Has $35,000 Stake in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Covestor Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Revvity were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVTY. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Revvity by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after acquiring an additional 10,390 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Revvity by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 344,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,961,000 after purchasing an additional 41,497 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revvity by 1,715.9% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after purchasing an additional 65,376 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Revvity by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Revvity by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Revvity in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Revvity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Revvity from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Revvity from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.75.

RVTY opened at $95.54 on Wednesday. Revvity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.61 and a 1-year high of $129.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.76.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. Revvity had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 7.68%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Revvity’s payout ratio is 12.67%.

In other Revvity news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 15,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $1,922,494.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,232,782. The trade was a 31.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

