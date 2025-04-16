Covestor Ltd Has $46,000 Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Covestor Ltd reduced its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 49.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 465 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in State Street were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of State Street by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in State Street by 187.3% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 477 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wolfe Research raised State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on State Street from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on State Street from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised State Street from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.69.

State Street Price Performance

NYSE:STT opened at $81.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $70.20 and a 12 month high of $103.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. State Street had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. State Street’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.89%.

Insider Activity at State Street

In related news, Director Gregory L. Summe sold 10,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,081,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,023 shares in the company, valued at $10,002,300. The trade was a 9.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Fogarty sold 3,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $368,536.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,816 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,667.52. The trade was a 6.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

State Street Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

