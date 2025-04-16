Covestor Ltd Raises Holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) by 164.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SYBT. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1,077.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $66.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.35 and a fifty-two week high of $79.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.65.

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 22.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.88%.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

