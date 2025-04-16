Covestor Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Covestor Ltd reduced its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in M&T Bank by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in M&T Bank by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 75,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,103,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $1,356,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $299,526.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,827.34. This trade represents a 13.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on M&T Bank from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $269.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.14.

M&T Bank Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MTB opened at $159.47 on Wednesday. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $136.18 and a 1 year high of $225.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.54. The firm has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 10.12%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.91%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

