Cravens & Co Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC cut its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,928 shares during the period. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 177.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,669 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE CVE opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $21.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 5.82%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.1269 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, April 11th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cenovus Energy

About Cenovus Energy

(Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.