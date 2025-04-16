Cravens & Co Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 491,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,959,600. The trade was a 1.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total value of $37,191,215.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,000,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,067,139.08. The trade was a 1.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,036,607 shares of company stock worth $280,762,098. 27.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Price Performance

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $114.64 on Wednesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.88 and a 1 year high of $166.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.63. The company has a market cap of $72.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. On average, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABNB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Baird R W upgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Airbnb to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.56.

Read Our Latest Report on Airbnb

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.