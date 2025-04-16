Cravens & Co Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,427,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,726,940,000 after buying an additional 155,369 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,321,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,653,543,000 after buying an additional 9,381 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,045,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,456,864,000 after buying an additional 149,124 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,575,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,122,168,000 after buying an additional 393,997 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,551,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,138,074,000 after acquiring an additional 487,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on REGN. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $940.00 to $759.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $903.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,195.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $964.88.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $557.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $525.99 and a 12 month high of $1,211.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $653.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $748.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.21 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.30%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

