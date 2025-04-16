Cravens & Co Advisors LLC Sells 3,135 Shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,357 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,135 shares during the quarter. SmartFinancial makes up about 10.6% of Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC owned 2.65% of SmartFinancial worth $13,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in SmartFinancial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 30,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SmartFinancial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 208,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Wesley Miller Welborn bought 1,162 shares of SmartFinancial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.75 per share, with a total value of $40,379.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 96,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,595.50. This trade represents a 1.21 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SmartFinancial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.70.

SmartFinancial Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBK opened at $28.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.03 and a 200-day moving average of $32.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $479.64 million, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.59. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $37.72.

SmartFinancial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.95%.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

