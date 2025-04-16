CreativeOne Wealth LLC Acquires 5,077 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $80.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.13 and its 200 day moving average is $81.21. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $77.80 and a 52 week high of $84.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3189 per share. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

