CreativeOne Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Christian Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $12,732,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 209,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,182,000 after buying an additional 15,204 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 205,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,030,000 after buying an additional 10,659 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 193,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after acquiring an additional 50,938 shares during the period. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new position in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,372,000.

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TPSC opened at $34.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.11. Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF has a 1 year low of $32.29 and a 1 year high of $45.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.62 million, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.10.

About Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF

The Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (TPSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of U.S small-caps screened for defined Christian values. TPSC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

